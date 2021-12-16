Itzo Hazarta: I will say who Threatened me when Bulgaria has a New Chief Prosecutor

The New Cabinet: Former Rapper Itzo Hazarta received Threats because he Supports Kiril Petkov

"I do not trust this prosecutor's office and I do not know any person who trusts them. The only right thing is not to participate in their game. And on the day when Bulgaria has a new and independent chief prosecutor - my first job will be to get him acquainted in detail with the case I told about a few days ago."

This is what Hristo Petrov - Itzo Hazarta writes on the occasion of the self-referral of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office to the allegations of the MP from "We Continue the Change" and the Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov for threats against them.

The Bulgarian Prosecution will Investigate the Claims of Itzo Hazarta that he received Threats

Itzo Hazarta was indignant that the prosecutor's office was looking for him in the National Assembly, and not at his home address, to hand him a letter, and commented that this was done "in front of two hundred journalists and cameras so that we could all see how well they are handling the fight against crime".

On Monday, from the rostrum of the National Assembly, Petrov announced that he had received a threat that he would lose his most precious thing if he continued to support Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev.





/OFFNews