Itzo Hazarta: I will say who Threatened me when Bulgaria has a New Chief Prosecutor

Politics | December 16, 2021, Thursday // 14:13
Bulgaria: Itzo Hazarta: I will say who Threatened me when Bulgaria has a New Chief Prosecutor dnes.bg

The New Cabinet: Former Rapper Itzo Hazarta received Threats because he Supports Kiril Petkov

"I do not trust this prosecutor's office and I do not know any person who trusts them. The only right thing is not to participate in their game. And on the day when Bulgaria has a new and independent chief prosecutor - my first job will be to get him acquainted in detail with the case I told about a few days ago."

This is what Hristo Petrov - Itzo Hazarta writes on the occasion of the self-referral of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office to the allegations of the MP from "We Continue the Change" and the Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov for threats against them.

The Bulgarian Prosecution will Investigate the Claims of Itzo Hazarta that he received Threats

Itzo Hazarta was indignant that the prosecutor's office was looking for him in the National Assembly, and not at his home address, to hand him a letter, and commented that this was done "in front of two hundred journalists and cameras so that we could all see how well they are handling the fight against crime".

On Monday, from the rostrum of the National Assembly, Petrov announced that he had received a threat that he would lose his most precious thing if he continued to support Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev.



/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: itzo hazarta, Prosecutor, threaten, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria