Australia: Inflatable Castle Exploded in the Air. Four children were Killed and Five Injured

Four children died and five were injured after falling from an inflatable castle blown by the wind.

The tragedy happened in Australia yesterday, at a primary school in Davenport, the BBC reported.

The castle exploded in the air and the children fell from a height of 10 meters, police said. Two boys and two girls, fifth and sixth graders, died.

The victims received immediate medical treatment and were airlifted to hospital.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as terribly "heartbreaking".

"Kids who go out to have fun ... and this to turn into such a horrible tragedy. At this time of year - it's just heartbreaking," he said.

"We wouldn't think a day of fun could end this way," a parent told Hobart Mercury.

The case is being investigated.



/OFFNews