Australia: Inflatable Castle Exploded in the Air. Four children were Killed and Five Injured
Four children died and five were injured after falling from an inflatable castle blown by the wind.
The tragedy happened in Australia yesterday, at a primary school in Davenport, the BBC reported.
The castle exploded in the air and the children fell from a height of 10 meters, police said. Two boys and two girls, fifth and sixth graders, died.
The victims received immediate medical treatment and were airlifted to hospital.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as terribly "heartbreaking".
"Kids who go out to have fun ... and this to turn into such a horrible tragedy. At this time of year - it's just heartbreaking," he said.
"We wouldn't think a day of fun could end this way," a parent told Hobart Mercury.
The case is being investigated.
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Damages from the Floods in Bulgaria will be Assessed by the End of the Week
- » Bulgaria: Dozens of Villages without Electricity, Two are Cut Off from the World
- » Bulgaria: Situation in the Smolyan Region remains Difficult
- » US: Kentucky in State of Emergency after Devastating Tornado
- » Bulgaria: Disaster Situation in 3 Municipalities in Smolyan Region due to Torrential Rains
- » The Railway Tragedy "Hitrino": After 5 years there are No Sentences