Unvaccinated Foreigners Must Leave Canada By the End of February 2022

All foreigners who are temporarily residing in Canada and have entered the country unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can leave it by February 28, 2022 at the latest. Upon departure, they must pass a negative test for COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry said.

From the beginning of March, a foreign citizen will have to prove that he/she has completed the vaccination cycle in order to board a train or a plane.

Details of the Canadian authorities' regulations are posted here

Bulgarian citizens can contact our diplomatic mission in Ottawa on tel .: +1 613 789 3215, as well as on duty on tel. during outside working hours: +1 613 316 1998.

For contact with the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Toronto: +1 1 416 696 2420 or on-call tel: +1 416 892 1738.

Signals can also be submitted to the embassy's e-mail address: Embassy.Ottawa@mfa.bg or to the Consulate General in Toronto's e-mail address: Consulate.Toronto@mfa.bg



/OFFNews