Bulgaria: Prosecutor's Office Terminated the Investigation into Kiril Petkov's Citizenship

The prosecutor's office terminated the investigation into the citizenship of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Apart from having dual citizenship, the special indictment also checked Petkov in connection with his appointments to the Bulgarian Development Bank during his term as caretaker Minister of Economy, as well as for participation in a company.

A total of 10 signals were processed by the special prosecutor's office, two filed before the Constitutional Court's ruling, which found that Petkov had dual citizenship at the time of his appointment as economy minister, and eight filed later.

The data of the Prosecutor's Office, related to the Bulgarian Development Bank, have shown that there is no violation of the Law on Credit Institutions, so the inspection under this text was terminated.

Regarding the allegations of participation in a company and inconsistencies with the declaration submitted to the Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (CCCCIAP), the supervising prosecutor ruled that this is not within the competence of the special prosecutor's office, so a response from the Anti-Corruption Agency will be awaited.

Regarding the citizenship, a refusal was issued because at the time of submitting his declaration, he did not have the official capacity, explained the special prosecutor's office.

"First, this declaration should be submitted to an authority. In this case, I personally, as a magistrate, believe that the President of the Republic is a body of power. But the declaration must be provided for in law, decree or decree. The Constitution is the highest act, followed by codes, laws and bylaws. The Constitution is not provided for in the legal disposition of Art. 313 “.

A parallel inspection was also carried out at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, which was contacted by the supervising prosecutor. They also found that there was no evidence of any pre-trial proceedings.

The case may continue if one of the ten applicants decides to protest the refusal before the higher prosecutor's office.

The investigation lasted more than three months on a signal that at the time of his appointment as caretaker Minister of Economy Petkov also had Canadian citizenship.

The Constitutional Court also ruled in this sense.



