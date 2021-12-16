Zaev: Kiril Petkov and I agreed to have a Decision within 6 months at the Latest

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that during his first conversation with the new Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, the two agreed to resolve the dispute between the two countries within six months at the latest, BGNES reported.

The statement was made before the official handover of Zoran Zaev's leadership post to the ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM). Last Sunday, party members elected Dimitar Kovachevski as the new chairman of the SDSM. Zaev announced that he will resign from the post of prime minister at the beginning of next week. "These days we are concluding negotiations with our coalition partners. We are also concluding important processes, both in terms of the program and in terms of government and personnel policy. I will decide on my resignation from the post of prime minister early next week and will inform immediately about when it will be submitted to the parliament," said Zoran Zaev.

Asked how he accepted the preservation of the Bulgarian veto regarding the start of negotiations for RNM membership in the EU, he said the following: The new Bulgarian government was formed on December 13th. You cannot expect a decision on 14 December when the General Affairs Council meets in Brussels. But I hope that the new Bulgarian government, with the help of President Rumen Radev, will give positive reactions. We have sent our answers. I believe that all misunderstandings have been resolved, if there are some details to clarify, we are in the position as a country under the leadership of the future prime minister to clarify things through negotiations.", explained the Prime Minister of RNM and added: When we talked to the new Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov we agreed that there should be a decision no later than 6 months. We have agreed to set up working groups on energy, infrastructure, economics, culture, health and everything that is important in order to create an atmosphere to overcome these things. I expect this to happen as soon as possible. I expect the holding of the first intergovernmental conference to start negotiations with the EU to be one of the first great successes of the new government headed by Dimitar Kovachevski.

Regarding the opposition's request for early parliamentary elections, Zoran Zaev said the following: There is an increase in the ruling parliamentary majority in the country. The country should have regular parliamentary elections in 2024. He announced that he would return to his hometown of Strumica after stepping down as prime minister.



/BGNES