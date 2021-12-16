Bulgarian President: We are at the Bottom of Vaccination Statistics and We Need to Think Deeply

We are at the bottom of vaccination statistics and we need to think deeply, said President Rumen Radev today on his arrival to attend the European Council in Brussels, where EU heads of state and government will discuss various issues, including controlling the covid pandemic.

We cannot claim that Bulgaria is a threat in any case, the head of state added on the occasion of the lower share of those vaccinated in our country. The pandemic is very dynamic as it spreads in different countries. Uniform standards in Europe are difficult to establish. Bulgaria is doing everything possible, the president said.

He noted that the caretaker government has created all the necessary conditions for anyone who wants to be able to be vaccinated. Bulgaria managed to break the pandemic without closing the country, which would have catastrophic consequences for the economy, social life, education, the president added. I think that the retreat of the disease that we see today should be used to strengthen our health system, added the head of state.



/BTA