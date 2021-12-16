Medical Students from Sofia University Resume Classes
Sofia University Cancelled all Classes at the Medical Faculty in Protest
Students from the Medical Faculty of Sofia University are resuming classes today, according to BGNES
This happened after the decision to temporarily suspend all actions on the merger of Lozenets Hospital in the specialized children's hospital "Prof. Dr. Ivan Mitev ". The decision was taken by the new Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the management of the university hospital and the pediatrics agreed to temporarily suspend their merger, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Radosvet Gornev insisted that Lozenets retain its status and continue to work as a training base for students of the Medical Faculty of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski”.
Lozenets Hospital is a major training base for students in several medical specialties.
/BGNES
