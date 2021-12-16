Sofia: There will be Public Defibrillators in the Subway

At several stations in the Sofia metro there will be automatic external defibrillators - equipment that many European cities have for years.

The proposal for the purchase of medical equipment was announced by the chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Georgi Georgiev, and on December 16 the decision will be voted on. The initiative is of the cardiologist and deputy chairman of SOS Prof. Ivo Petrov. Prof. Petrov submitted a report on the need for public or "street" defibrillators in 2019.

It is planned that there will be defibrillators at five of the busiest stations of the metro - Serdika, Sofia University, Vitosha, National Palace of Culture. The employees of "Metropolitan" will have to go through training for work with the equipment, and on the shift in the stations - there will always be an employee who knows how to handle the defibrillator. There are a total of six devices to be purchased - one will be for the capital's emergency service, as well as for training.

The topic of the presence of automatic external defibrillators in public places in the city is not new. Over the years, the BRC, for example, has raised the issue more than once. According to medical data, early defibrillation increases the chances of saving lives by 50-70%.

In many European countries, people can rely on public defibrillators, which are placed in the busiest places - squares, large shopping centers, train stations, airports. They are on the streets of cities in France, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg, Croatia and others, and the network is becoming more comprehensive.



