EU Leaders will Discuss Possible New Sanctions against Russia in Case of an Attack on Ukraine

World » EU | December 16, 2021, Thursday // 12:07
EU leaders will discuss today what economic sanctions they could impose on Russia if it launches another attack on Ukraine. This was stated by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on arrival in Brussels for the European Council meeting, quoted by Reuters.

Jansa warned that the European Union was ready for Russia's "surprises".

"I am concerned because the concentration of troops on Ukraine's border with Russia is very high," said the Slovenian prime minister, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council until the end of the year. "There is no doubt that Russia is using military force to put pressure ... We are ready to avoid the same surprises we encountered during the occupation of Crimea," Yansha said.

He did not specify what new sanctions are possible, but hinted that options include halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany.

Ukraine is currently the hottest spot in the confrontation between the West and Russia. The United States says Moscow has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders and is likely to prepare for an invasion. Russia says its actions are purely defensive, and accuses Kiev and the West of provocative behavior, Reuters reports.

Following Russia's annexation of Crimea, the EU and the United States have imposed economic sanctions affecting its energy, banking and defense sectors.

