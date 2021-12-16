Bulgarian President Radev backs Dialogue with Moscow and Defining Nuclear Energy as “Green”

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the most important issue for all Europeans is the global energy crisis. The issue of the "green" transition for Bulgaria is extremely important, to recognize nuclear energy as one of the tools for achieving the goals of the Green Deal, he said upon arrival to participate in today's European Council.

The President clarified that for the time being, nuclear energy is expected to be recognized by the EU as "green" only temporarily, and this is not in the interest of investors, because this energy is associated with long-term planning and investment. This will be a struggle in the council, the president added.

France is actively fighting for this, with the support of a number of countries, including Bulgaria. We have common goals - recognizing nuclear energy and natural gas as "green" is important because it will have an effect on the environment, a great social and economic effect. I think this is the future and Bulgaria will not back down from these positions, the head of state added.

He noted at last night's EU-Eastern Partnership meeting that many European leaders had backed a vision for dialogue with Moscow to ease current tensions. In this case, the security of Europe is being discussed between Russia and the United States, and Europe is missing in this dialogue, Radev added, citing the opinion of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. We must seek dialogue and set clear our European requirements to ensure our security, said President Radev.



/BTA