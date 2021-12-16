COVID-19 in Croatia: Eight Confirmed Cases of the Omicron Variant

Society » HEALTH | December 16, 2021, Thursday // 11:39
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Croatia: Eight Confirmed Cases of the Omicron Variant novinite.com

According to the latest data from the health authorities in Croatia, the number of newly infected with coronavirus in the country is 4671, 57 people have died, Tanjug reported. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Croatia today is 23,709, including 2,256 patients in hospitals, 306 of whom are on respirators.

The health minister said there were eight confirmed cases of Omicron in Croatia, four each in Zagreb and Split. He pointed out that 45,438 workers were tested in the health system, of which 1,115 were positive for COVID-19.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, Coronavirus, cases, omicron
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria