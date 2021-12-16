COVID-19 in Croatia: Eight Confirmed Cases of the Omicron Variant

According to the latest data from the health authorities in Croatia, the number of newly infected with coronavirus in the country is 4671, 57 people have died, Tanjug reported. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Croatia today is 23,709, including 2,256 patients in hospitals, 306 of whom are on respirators.

The health minister said there were eight confirmed cases of Omicron in Croatia, four each in Zagreb and Split. He pointed out that 45,438 workers were tested in the health system, of which 1,115 were positive for COVID-19.



/BTA