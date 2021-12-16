Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Snowfall in the East, Around 1°C in Sofia

The weather today will remain mostly cloudy. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be precipitation in the eastern half of the country, in most areas of snow. There will be temporary cloudbursts over the western regions. It will blow to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria and temporarily strong northwest wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 1° and 6° Celsius, in Sofia around 1°C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy with rain, on the northern coast the rain will turn into snow. A moderate and temporarily strong northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 3° -5°C. The temperature of the sea water around 10° -12°C. The sea wave will be about 3, on the north coast up to 4 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, in places in the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria will be light snow. There, along the passes, there will be conditions for winds and sleepers. A moderate and temporarily strong north-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 6°C.



/Focus