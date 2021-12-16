COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 300 Fewer Cases Today

720 376 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 1,725. 95,166 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 33,261 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,995,262.

Of the medical staff, 17,821 were infected, including 4,728 doctors, 5,904 nurses, 3,183 nurses and 359 paramedics. There are 4,869 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 560 are in intensive care units.

595,363 people were cured, of which 2,289 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,847, and 83 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,541,372, and during the past 24 hours 17,859 are the newly registered vaccinated. 81.45% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 96.39% of the dead were not vaccinated. 438 are newly admitted to hospital, and 83.33% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus