COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 300 Fewer Cases Today
720 376 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.
The new cases for the past day are 1,725. 95,166 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 33,261 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,995,262.
Of the medical staff, 17,821 were infected, including 4,728 doctors, 5,904 nurses, 3,183 nurses and 359 paramedics. There are 4,869 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 560 are in intensive care units.
595,363 people were cured, of which 2,289 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,847, and 83 people died in the last 24 hours.
The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,541,372, and during the past 24 hours 17,859 are the newly registered vaccinated. 81.45% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 96.39% of the dead were not vaccinated. 438 are newly admitted to hospital, and 83.33% of them have not been vaccinated.
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Croatia: Eight Confirmed Cases of the Omicron Variant
- » Counter-Terrorism Unit to Investigate Groups Opposing COVID Measures in Greece
- » Pfizer's Covid-19 Drug is almost 90% Effective
- » WHO: Weeks are Left until the Peak of Omicron Morbidity
- » Italy Introduces Mandatory Negative PCR Test for those Arriving from Europe
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Number of New Cases and those Cured is almost Equal