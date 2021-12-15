The State will Introduce Electronic Signatures on the Smartphones of Bulgarians

As it is not yet clear when our ID cards will be equipped with an electronic identification chip, the new Bulgarian Minister of e-Government Bozhidar Bojanov will try to introduce a government service that will allow us to sign and submit documents using a mobile phone.

He explained this himself, presenting the priorities of his new ministry to journalists.

In fact, even now, citizens can sign official documents over the phone and then submit them to the administration. This is done through the Secure Electronic Service System. There, citizens can submit various documents electronically, such as a form for registration with the Labor Office, a request for compensation from the National Social Security Institute, an application for social assistance, etc.

In addition to electronic signatures, the system also works with the so-called electronic identification by phone, which is provided free of charge to citizens by two private companies. The system works as follows - the citizen downloads an application on the phone, registers with his ID card and receives the so-called cloud electronic signature, which is stored in the information files of the provider.

If the citezen wants to submit a document to the state administration, they fill it in electronically on the website of the Secure Electronic Service System or upload a pre-written application, then to sign, press a button and receive a message on the phone that they must confirm sending the document to the provider's mobile application. With two phone operations, this is a fact, and the administration is sure that the person who submitted the document is themselves.

The state system for electronic identification will probably be the same, but will only serve to sign documents to the state, while the so-called Cloud electronic signature of private providers can also be used to sign any documents sent electronically.

We are not giving up the chip in the ID card, said Minister Bojanov, but its introduction has been planned since the time of GERB, but then the State Agency for Electronic Government (SAEC), which will be the backbone of the new Ministry of Electronic Government, and The Ministry of Interior was arguing over who should be responsible for installing the electronic identity in personal documents. Now Minister Bojanov has stated that his ministry will deal with the chip in the ID card - building, introducing and maintaining a register of electronic identification.

In the future he will have to work a lot with the Ministry of Interior, as his plans are to rid citizens of a lot of paperwork related to the law enforcement agency: removal of stamps, blue control card for driver's license, car windshield stickers, all other papers, coupons and cards, which he called anachronisms.

"No one will have the right to demand a seal, they will be subject to sanctions if they do," said Minister Bozhidar Bojanov.

After building the completely new ministry, which would take about two months, the minister's medium-term goals are to introduce an electronic building permit, an electronic workbook, for which laws must be changed and missing data transferred to registers not yet built.

Among the quick priorities is the elimination of the most frequently requested certificates, for example for lack of obligations and marital status. The institutions will obtain this information ex officio, instead of forcing us to be their couriers, promised Minister Bozhidar Bojanov.



/ClubZ