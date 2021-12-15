The New German Chancellor: We will Vaccinate Another 30 Million by New Year

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered his first speech to the Bundestag today. He spoke for more than 70 minutes, explaining in detail the details of the coalition agreement and outlining the most important foreign policy challenges. The focus of his speech was on tackling the pandemic.

Scholz said the government would do everything possible to deal with the pandemic crisis.

"Things will get better. We will win this battle and overcome the problems, he said. - We are taking over in difficult times for all of us. It's hard for me too, he admitted. But the government will use all possible means to enable Germany to return quickly and safely to life and freedom from before the pandemic. "

The chancellor also said that the goal of immunizing another 30 million people by the New Year could be achieved. By November 18, of the remaining 30 million unimmunized, 19 million had been vaccinated, he said.

With a total of 30 million vaccinated, we will stop new waves of infection.

Scholz also said the government would respond with all possible severity to the provocations and violence caused by anti-vaccination groups, which in recent weeks have made death threats against politicians, besieged their homes and fought with police.

"This minority, which organizes torchlight marches and threatens life and security, calls for violence, is a problem for everyone else. We will not allow them to threaten democracy," he said.

He also pointed out that Germany is embarking on a new path to protect nature, end the climate crisis and preserve its prosperity.

"For the last 250 years, our prosperity has been based on burning coal, oil and gas. We now have 23 years to close this page and move entirely to renewables,"Scholz said.

It also means a general transformation of the industry - as it was 100 years ago, he said in a speech. Specifically, Scholz said that there will be billions of investments in the construction of new homes, roads, power plants for charging cars, energy parks for electricity from wind and solar.



