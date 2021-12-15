Ivan Geshev is already Praising ‘Unifier’ President Radev and Prime Minister Kiril Petkov

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev is trying to bury the tomahawk and reconcile with the government and President Rumen Radev, who are demanding his resignation. Today, Geshev found a complete match between the state prosecution and the intentions of the two institutions.

"We have a coincidence with the government of Kiril Petkov for zero tolerance for corruption and crime," Geshev told the media after the presentation of the study "Combating Domestic Crime and Increasing Confidence in the Police" at the Center for the Study of Democracy.

Asked whether the president could be a bridge between the prosecutor's office and the Interior Ministry to bridge the gap, the chief prosecutor said he himself had no differences and had invited Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov to a meeting but received no answer. He clarified that the personalization of problems between institutions leads to problems with crime and its increase.

"The president is a unifier, a symbol of the unification of the nation, he has certain powers in the Constitution and in fulfilling these powers he can do whatever he sees fit in the interests of Bulgarian citizens. I am sure that Bulgarian President Radev is working in this direction," he said. Geshev.

Two days ago, during the government's vote in the National Assembly, the head of the state prosecution met with Rumen Radev on the sidelines of the parliament and talked to him briefly.

However, Geshev made it clear that he does not intend to vacate the post, for which the new Minister of Justice Nadezhda Yordanova has been calling for two days. He would consider the option and give his opinion if Yordanova gave him specific reasons for leaving his post. Geshev added that so far there have been only political statements, but no specific examples of why he should leave.

Regarding the statement made by the Minister of Justice to request a program budget for the prosecutor's office, prosecutor №1 said that he hoped that this would not be an attempt to put pressure on the judiciary, because it would contradict basic European principles.

Unlike the Ministry of Interior, which believes that there is a decline in crime, Ivan Geshev commented that the administrative heads of local prosecutors' offices have noticed an increase in all types of crime. He again noted the broken interaction between the Ministry of Interior and the state prosecution.

The exact opposite opinion expressed the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Stoyan Temelakiev, who announced that the coordination and interaction with the district and regional prosecutor's offices are up to standard and working well. To this statement Geshev replied that there was information about how the director of ODMVR meets "illegally" with the district prosecutor in order not to dismiss him, and that unofficially police officers from the Economic Police have explained that they can not go to an event with representatives of the prosecutor's office because they are banned from doing so.

According to him, these and other examples contradict the rule of law, European values, laws and the Constitution.

Geshev did not doubt the data of the Ministry of Interior on crime, but the prosecutor's office would prepare its own statistics.



/OFFNews