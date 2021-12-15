Damages from the Floods in Bulgaria will be Assessed by the End of the Week

By the end of the week, inspections and repairs to the flood damage will be carried out. This became clear after the meeting of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with the regional governors of the most affected areas - Smolyan, Kardzhali and Blagoevgrad.

Affected bridge facilities will be restored by the end of the day. The possibility of seeking responsibility from those who have carried out some of the previous repairs and rehabilitation on the ground will be explored.

It has been decided that the line ministries will submit by the end of the day reports on the repair and restoration activities, which must be carried out with detailed estimates and prices, so that by the end of the week the damages will be assessed and work on their restoration will begin, Lena Borislavova, the head of Kiril Petkov's cabinet, clarified at a briefing after the meeting.

And more - by the end of the day to investigate the possibility of completing the reconstruction of the failed bridges in the affected areas. Responsibility will also be sought from those responsible for the rehabilitation of collapsed facilities in recent years.

