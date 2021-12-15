What did Bulgarian MPs Discuss on the Topic of North Macedonia Today

GERB insists Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to state clearly his position on the Republic of North Macedonia. According to them, there is a discrepancy in what Petkov says in our country and in front of foreign media.

Democratic Bulgaria pointed out that our country has an interest in the Republic of North Macedonia being part of the EU, but in compliance with the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party assured that there is no change in the Bulgarian position on RNM. Christian Vigenin stressed that it can be updated, but will not change.

"Let them clarify their positions, because they are obviously not very clear. One thing he says in the Western press, he does not dare to say here. But what we will follow and it is very important for us is not to deviate from the position that our government and the parliament approved in a declaration. In the end, the commitments are very clear, which the colleagues from the Republic of North Macedonia themselves have undertaken to implement with the treaty, we know they have not done so for at least two years. So I am also waiting to hear what this government intends to do on this topic," said former Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

"I do not think we need to change our position, because Bulgaria's position is that it is in our national interest for the Republic of North Macedonia to be part of the European family with us. It is in our interest for it to be part of the EU, of course, in compliance with the Treaty of Friendship, so the issue here is not to change our position. The question is to find an approach with the authorities in Skopje that will ensure both goals," Democratic Bulgaria leader Hristo Ivanov said.

Bulgaria's position has not changed. Let me remind you yesterday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed this position during its participation in the General Affairs Council. This position is enshrined in the coalition agreement. Last but not least, I would recommend to all of you to get acquainted with the original texts and interviews that are given, because the way this interview* is quoted in the Bulgarian media is not what is in the original text." said Christian Vigenin.



*Christian Vigenin means the Financial Times interview made with Kiril Petkov



/BNT