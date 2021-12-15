Bulgaria: 7.3% is the Inflation for the month of November

In November, annual inflation was 7.3%, according to the National Statistical Institute. Compared to October, the rise in consumer prices is 1.4 percent.

1.5% is the total monthly increase in price in food and non-alcoholic beverages in November compared to October, according to NSI data. The main groups such as pasta, meat and milk have higher prices. For bread, for example, the increase is 7.8%.

The prices of transport services and overhead costs for the home increased by more than 2 percent, with the most serious impression in terms of components being made by the heating, which has risen in price by 19 percent.

There is a serious increase in entertainment and cultural events, where the growth is over 3%.



