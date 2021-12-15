Bulgaria: 7.3% is the Inflation for the month of November

Business » FINANCE | December 15, 2021, Wednesday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 7.3% is the Inflation for the month of November Pixabay

In November, annual inflation was 7.3%, according to the National Statistical Institute. Compared to October, the rise in consumer prices is 1.4 percent.

1.5% is the total monthly increase in price in food and non-alcoholic beverages in November compared to October, according to NSI data. The main groups such as pasta, meat and milk have higher prices. For bread, for example, the increase is 7.8%.

The prices of transport services and overhead costs for the home increased by more than 2 percent, with the most serious impression in terms of components being made by the heating, which has risen in price by 19 percent.

There is a serious increase in entertainment and cultural events, where the growth is over 3%.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NSI, inflation, Bulgaria, november
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria