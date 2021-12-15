Bulgaria: Dozens of Villages without Electricity, Two are Cut Off from the World

Bulgaria: Disaster Situation in 3 Municipalities in Smolyan Region due to Torrential Rains

Dozens of settlements in Smolyan district are still without electricity, some of them - for the third day, BNR reports. There are problems in 80% of the villages, announced the regional governor Stefan Sabrutev at today's extraordinary meeting of the regional crisis headquarters, https://www.smolyannews.com writes.

Power lines were broken during heavy rains and heavy, wet snow, and fallen trees slowed down emergency crews.

In the municipality of Smolyan the settlements with disrupted power supply are about 40, in Madan - 17, in Devin the village of Selcha is without electricity, in Rudozem - the villages along the entire Elhovo riverbed, and in Banite - the upper part is still interrupted.

The village of Trigrad in Devin remains isolated from the world. The situation is the same in Smolyan's Kiselchovo. The village of Mugla can be reached only by off-road vehicles.

Due to the lack of electricity by orders of the mayors of Madan and Rudozem today kindergartens and schools remain closed.

There are problems with water supply in several settlements in the region.

There is a ban on the movement of heavy trucks weighing over 12.5 tons in the entire Smolyan region.

The partial state of emergency remains in force.



/OFFNews