Counter-Terrorism Unit to Investigate Groups Opposing COVID Measures in Greece

December 15, 2021, Wednesday
greekcitytimes.com

The counter-terrorism department in Greece will take part in the investigation of the activities of groups that oppose the health protocols and vaccinations imposed due to COVID-19, the Greek television "Sky" reports.

Assistance will also be provided by the Cybercrime Department and investigators will be monitored on the Internet.

A meeting is currently underway at the Ministry of Civil Protection to discuss the increasing number of incidents caused by individuals opposing measures against the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, a school principal was handcuffed and taken to police stations by a group of 11 people who oppose the school's health measures - wearing masks and tests twice a week. The attackers were arrested and three remain in custody.

The group says it is part of the Guardians of the Constitution organization, which is already being investigated by the Athens prosecutor's office. Authorities have found data suggesting criminal activity by "Guardians of the Constitution",

Yesterday there was another incident with parents burning masks and a book by a Greek writer who explains in a language understandable to children what a coronavirus is and how to prevent infection.

