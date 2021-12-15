Migrants were Detained again in the Veliko Tarnovo Region
A new group of 21 migrants, children and young men, detained police around the ‘Republica’ Pass in Veliko Tarnovo region.
The group was spotted last night around the passage, probably abandoned by the traffickers. There were only children and young men aged 10 to 25. During the interrogations they claimed that they were from Afghanistan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo announced. Both the social services and the child protection department have been notified.
They underwent medical examinations. The group is to be sent to one of the refugee centers.
A migrant canal is probably passing through the ‘Republica’ Pass, and this is evidenced by the five groups with 70 children and young people, which have been obliged since the beginning of the month. A police checkpoint has already been set up.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Chief of Defense welcomed the Polish Chief of the Armed Forces in Bulgaria
- » 17% of the Bulgarian Military are Women
- » The Modernization of the Bulgarian Air Force Can Go Awry
- » Border Police Introduces Temporary Anti-Epidemic Measures for Arrivers in Bulgaria
- » “The EU Must Close its Borders to Migrants”, said the Slovenian Interior Minister
- » Bulgarian Border: 30 Illegal Migrants were Detained in Lyaskovets