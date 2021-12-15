Pfizer's Covid-19 Drug is almost 90% Effective

Pfizer's Cvid-19 drug is almost 90% effective in preventing hospitalization or death in high-risk patients, according to a recent study by the world's news agencies.

The results were announced by the manufacturer. Pfizer also said that laboratory tests suggested that the pill also worked against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The US company said last month that the drug was about 89% effective in preventing hospitalization or death when compared to a placebo in nearly 1,200 volunteers.

Another 1,000 people took part in the new study, which was presented today.

None of the volunteers treated with Pfizer died, and there were twelve deaths in the placebo group.

The company's medicine was taken in combination with the antiviral drug ritonavir every 12 hours for five days, starting shortly after the onset of symptoms of Covid-19.

If approved, the medicine will be sold as Paxlovid.

Pfizer also presented initial data from a second clinical trial, which showed that treatment with Covid-19 reduced hospitalizations by about 70% in nearly 600 adults at standard risk.

"This is a stunning result," said Mikael Dolsten, the company's chief scientific officer. He explained that he expects soon approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of the drug in high-risk patients.

There is currently no approved oral antiviral treatment for the new coronavirus in the country.

Merck has requested authorization for its experimental drug against Covid-19 molnupiravir. According to studies, it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 30%.



/BTA