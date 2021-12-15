NASA’s Parker Spacecraft "Touched the Sun"

NASA's Parker spacecraft became the first spacecraft to enter the Sun's atmosphere, the US space agency said on Tuesday, DPA and the Associated Press reported.

The probe flew through the solar corona, the uppermost layer of the Sun's atmosphere, taking samples of particles and magnetic fields there, NASA said, calling the event a "giant leap for solar science."

"Touching the Sun’ by the Parker spacecraft is a memorable moment for solar science and a real feat," said Thomas Zurbuchen, director of the US space agency.

NASA has announced that the space probe has found the right conditions to enter the solar atmosphere during its eighth flight, which occurred on April 28. The crossing lasted several hours, NASA said on Tuesday at a meeting of the American Geophysical Union. The researchers said it took several months to obtain the data and several more to confirm it.

The probe continues to orbit the Sun in a spiral. The next flight, scheduled for January 22, is likely to take Parker back to the solar corona, the US space agency said.

