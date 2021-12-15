WHO: Weeks are Left until the Peak of Omicron Morbidity

Society » HEALTH | December 15, 2021, Wednesday // 10:33
Bulgaria: WHO: Weeks are Left until the Peak of Omicron Morbidity novinite.com

In a few weeks, the incidence of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, will peak. This was warned at a briefing by the director of the emergency program of the World Health Organization (WHO) Michael Ryan, reports TACC.

"Where the Omicron variant was identified, the virus spread very quickly, with a large number of cases detected," he said.

Vaccination, the expert added, is one of the most effective measures. "Vaccines appear to provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant," Ryan said.

On November 26, the WHO identified the variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529, found in South Africa, with the Greek letter omicron. The organization said in a statement that the variant "has a large number of mutations, some of which are worrying".

The global epicenter of the variant distribution is South Africa. The highest number of people infected with it is in the Republic of South Africa.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: omicron, South Africa, WHO, morbidity, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria