WHO: Weeks are Left until the Peak of Omicron Morbidity

In a few weeks, the incidence of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, will peak. This was warned at a briefing by the director of the emergency program of the World Health Organization (WHO) Michael Ryan, reports TACC.

"Where the Omicron variant was identified, the virus spread very quickly, with a large number of cases detected," he said.

Vaccination, the expert added, is one of the most effective measures. "Vaccines appear to provide some level of protection against the Omicron variant," Ryan said.

On November 26, the WHO identified the variant of coronavirus B.1.1.529, found in South Africa, with the Greek letter omicron. The organization said in a statement that the variant "has a large number of mutations, some of which are worrying".

The global epicenter of the variant distribution is South Africa. The highest number of people infected with it is in the Republic of South Africa.



/Focus