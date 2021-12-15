Italy Introduces Mandatory Negative PCR Test for those Arriving from Europe

Italy has introduced the requirement to present a negative PCR test for those arriving in the country from Europe, Bloomberg reports.

The requirement will take effect on December 15, sources said on condition of anonymity. Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to announce the new restrictions at a cabinet meeting later in the day.

Italy will extend the extraordinary powers of its government until March 31, as the country faces a new increase in COVID-19 cases before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

