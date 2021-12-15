Weather in Bulgaria: Snow in the Eastern Parts of the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 15, 2021, Wednesday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Snow in the Eastern Parts of the Country Pixabay

The weather will remain cloudy today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Krassimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be precipitation, mostly snow, in places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria. In the western half of the country there will be almost no precipitation and during the day there will be temporary breaks in the clouds. It will blow to moderate, in the eastern regions - temporarily strong north-northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 0° and 5° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will increase further.

Above the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy with rain showers, in some areas of wet snow. A moderate to strong wind from the north-northwest will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 3° -6° C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -12°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy and foggy. There will be snowfall mainly in the Eastern Stara Planina and Strandzha. It will blow to a moderate, in the eastern regions temporarily strong north-northeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 5°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow, weather, temperature, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria