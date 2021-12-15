COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Number of New Cases and those Cured is almost Equal

718 651 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 2,004. 95 813 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 28,810 tests have been performed, bringing the total to 6,962,003.

Of the medical staff, 17,786 have been infected, including 4,721 doctors, 5,892 nurses, 3,180 nurses and 359 paramedics. There are 4,961 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 587 are in intensive care units.

593,074 people were cured, of which 1,950 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,764, and 76 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,523,523, and in the past 24 hours 17,185 were newly registered vaccinated. 81.19% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 88.16% of the dead were not vaccinated. 453 are newly admitted to hospital, and 83.66% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus