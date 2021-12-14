Bulgarian Chief of Defense welcomed the Polish Chief of the Armed Forces in Bulgaria

"Strengthening military cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Poland is an important element for the successful conduct of NATO and European Union missions and operations in response to common security and defence challenges. I am convinced that the participation of servicemen on both sides in national military exercises is an appropriate and effective way to achieve this goal." This was stated by the Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov today, December 14, during a conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, General Rajmund Andrzejczak. The meeting between the two top servicemen took place within the framework of General Andrzejcak's official two-day visit to the Republic of Bulgaria.

Admiral Eftimov pointed out that our country appreciates the support provided by Poland in the maintenance of armaments and military equipment of the Bulgarian Army, as well as the readiness for future joint cooperation on various projects to develop the capabilities of our Armed Forces. The Chief of Defence presented to his Polish counterpart opportunities for joint cooperation in EU projects within the Permanent Structured Cooperation in the field of defence, in which Bulgaria is a leading nation.

During the meeting, the security environment in the Black Sea region was discussed, as well as the development of the defence capabilities of the two countries, ensuring their adequate contribution to addressing current and future defence challenges. The two agreed on common responsibilities and the important role of the two countries in ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Allies and Allies in the face of growing challenges on its eastern flank, as part of a 360-degree integrated approach to deterrence and defence.

Admiral Eftimov pointed out that the main factors influencing the preparation and development of the capabilities of the Bulgarian Army are the ongoing processes in NATO and the European Union in response to the rapidly changing security environment and the implementation of our country's international commitments. He pointed out that cooperation in the Black Sea region and on the eastern flank of the European Union and NATO is of paramount importance to counter not only conventional but also new hybrid threats. The stability of the Western Balkans is crucial for security in the Euro-Atlantic area, the defense chief said.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, General Rajmund Andrzejczak, was received today by the Minister of defense Stefan Yanev. During the talks, bilateral relations in the field of defense, prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation, as well as topics on the current security agenda in the region were discussed.

Earlier today, Admiral Eftimov and General Andrzejcak bowed before the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in the capital.

Tomorrow, during the visit, the two will lay wreaths at the sarcophagus of Vladislav III Jagiello (Varnenchik) in Varna and visit the museum's exhibition dedicated to the battle for the liberation of the Balkans and Southeast Europe, in which the Polish-Hungarian king died.

At the Naval Coordination Element Center, General Andrzejcak will learn about his tasks in uncovering the familiar picture of the sea, early warning of emerging threats, and responsibilities for ensuring security in the region.

The official visit will end at the Higher Naval School "N. J. Vaptsarov ”, where the guest will be introduced to the training program and opportunities for exchange of students between the two countries in curricula related to security and defense in the maritime domain.



/Ministry of Defence Press Release