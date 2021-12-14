Bulgaria: Nearly 82% of Students have Returned to Class

More than 564,000 students from grades I to XII are already attending. This is nearly 82% of all students in the country, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Almost 480,000 of them are in school with a "green certificate" or testing for COVID-19 once a week in municipalities with a morbidity of more than 250 per 100,000 people. More than 48,200 of them have a valid document of vaccination, illness or the presence of antibodies. The others are being tested.

More than 85,000 students enter a class without research in municipalities with less than 250 patients per 100,000 people.

Testing on December 6 and 13 revealed 232 infected students. Most - 92, are in elementary school. In second place are high school students with 72 positive results, in students from 5th to 7th grade the positive tests are 68. 60 are positive teachers, 32 is the number of non-pedagogical specialists.

Starting tomorrow, the in-person studying will be resumed for classes in which 30% of students want to return to school with a test or a "green certificate". Until now, if 50% of students did not have a consent to study or a "green certificate", the whole class remained in e-learning, which harmed those who wanted to study in person. By reducing the required rate, more children who are now home due to the refusal of their classmates or their parents to take the COVID-19 test once a week will return to school. The change was made by a decision of the Sectoral Council for Tripartite Cooperation in Secondary Education on 9 December.

Those who disagree with the sparing tests will continue to be trained at a distance. According to the guidelines for training in an emergency epidemic, schools will provide these children and young people with synchronous or asynchronous training, depending on their capabilities.

The necessary tests have been provided for the study of all students in the country for COVID-19 until the Christmas holidays.



/OFFNews