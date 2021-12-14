WHO: Even Worse Problems Await Us after the Pandemic

Society » HEALTH | December 14, 2021, Tuesday // 17:19
Bulgaria: WHO: Even Worse Problems Await Us after the Pandemic novinite.com

After the end of the coronavirus pandemic, humanity will face more serious challenges than before. They will be linked to poverty, hunger, inequality, disease, and climate change. This was announced by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Speaking at the 10th Global Conference on Health Prevention in Geneva, he called on governments to "promote economic growth based on the health and well-being of people and the planet".

"When the pandemic is over, we will face much worse challenges than before: poverty, hunger, inequality, disease, disease, climate change," he said.

According to Gebreyesus, "the pandemic has shown that if health is endangered, then everyone is at risk." In this regard, a "fundamental change" in the perception of the value of health is needed. Economic growth based on the health and well-being of people and the planet must be "encouraged".

The head of the WHO believes that states should strive for everyone to have access to health services, and this human right is the cornerstone of social, economic, and political stability.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, pandemic, growth, poverty, health
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria