WHO: Even Worse Problems Await Us after the Pandemic

After the end of the coronavirus pandemic, humanity will face more serious challenges than before. They will be linked to poverty, hunger, inequality, disease, and climate change. This was announced by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Speaking at the 10th Global Conference on Health Prevention in Geneva, he called on governments to "promote economic growth based on the health and well-being of people and the planet".

"When the pandemic is over, we will face much worse challenges than before: poverty, hunger, inequality, disease, disease, climate change," he said.

According to Gebreyesus, "the pandemic has shown that if health is endangered, then everyone is at risk." In this regard, a "fundamental change" in the perception of the value of health is needed. Economic growth based on the health and well-being of people and the planet must be "encouraged".

The head of the WHO believes that states should strive for everyone to have access to health services, and this human right is the cornerstone of social, economic, and political stability.



/Nova