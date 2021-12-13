Which new gambling companies have applied for a gambling license in Bulgaria?

There is a lot of interest in the Bulgarian gambling market. The country has changed the rules about gambling and the National Revenue Agency is now responsible for the approval of operating licenses for gambling companies.

Right now, according to kazino-igri.online the gambling market in Bulgaria is worth in excess of €350 million. As more and more gambling companies are granted a license it is possible that the market could grow as much as 20% year on year. By 2026 it is likely that the Bulgarian gambling market will be worth more than €550 million.

The competition is low

There are not that many gambling companies seeking an operating license in Bulgaria at the moment, although this is predicted to change. Only a few licenses have been granted by the Bulgarian government to date and the majority of these are for local companies.

The problem is that these local companies do not offer the range of betting opportunities available in other European countries. So, there is definitely room for more experienced gambling companies to enter the market in Bulgaria. There are 3 large gambling companies that have made an application for a license in Bulgaria at the moment:

Betano

The Betano gambling company provides its customers with a number of betting opportunities. They offer a comprehensive sportsbook where there are several markets available on a wide range of sports including:

Football

Tennis

American Football

Baseball

Boxing

Golf

Formula 1

Ice Hockey

There are a number of other sports available too. They cover all of the major European leagues for football and some elsewhere in the world. Customers also have the opportunity to bet on live matches with different matches available.

Betano also offer an online casino where players can play popular casino games such as slots, blackjack, video poker and roulette against the computer. There is also a live casino where players can bet against live croupiers with popular games such as roulette, baccarat and blackjack.

For owners of Apple iOS and Android mobile devices, Betano has a mobile app that provides access to the sportsbook and to some casino games. In addition to this, Betano have optimized their main website so this can be accessed using a browser on a mobile device.

Sportingwin

Another large gambling company to recently apply for an operating license in Bulgaria is Sportingwin. They offer a well-designed website which has a large sportsbook and it is also possible to play casino games.

Sportingwin is famous for its sportsbook. The sportsbook has a simple but effective design that is easy for customers to navigate. There is a very comprehensive range of sports markets available which are available in the “all events” section. Some of the sports markets offered by Sportingwin are:

Football

Golf

Table tennis

Surfing

Speedway

Hurling

Boxing

Tennis

WWE

Australian rules football

American football

Darts

Snooker

This is just a small sample of the number of sports available. Customers are offered the largest number of betting markets with the top football matches. There are usually numerous markets available with these games. The range of betting markets available with other sports is good too.

There is also live betting available on football matches and with some other sports. The interface is good and there are usually plenty of betting opportunities for live events. They offer live streaming of some games and there is a cash out feature when you can settle bets early.

In addition to the sportsbook, Sportingwin have an online casino where all of the most popular casino games are available. This includes slot machines, video poker, blackjack and roulette. There is a live casino as well where customers can play against live dealers.

At the moment there is no Sportingwin mobile app for Android and iOS devices. It is possible to access Sportingwin using a browser on a smartphone or tablet as the site is fully optimized for mobile device play.

InBet

InBet is a company that provides casino games and sportsbooks to other companies. They have been in business since 2001 and are a Russian company based in Moscow. This gambling company already operates across Europe and also has a presence in North America, South America and the Middle East.

They have a very good reputation in the industry for the various casino games that they provide. The company can also provide a sportsbook solution too. Some of the most famous online casinos use a turnkey solution from InBet.

InBet provide 24/7 support to all of their customers and the safety and security of their platform is well-known and respected in the industry. The company is able to provide a full range of games such as slots and table games as well as lotteries and more.

The company has recently applied for a license to operate in the Bulgarian market. It will be interesting to see how this license will work if it is approved. They may be able to use the license as a way in for other companies to operate in Bulgaria using their platform.

Conclusion

The Bulgarian gambling market is attractive to a number of gambling companies mainly based in Europe. It is not easy to obtain an operating license and companies need to be high-quality to enter the market. Some of the top gambling companies see Bulgaria as a market that they need to target in the near future as it is expected to grow significantly.