The Bulgarian Prosecution will Investigate the Claims of Itzo Hazarta that he received Threats

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will consider the matter on its own initiative in connection with statements made on 13 December 2021 by a member of parliament from a political party and the Minister of the Interior concerning threats against them.

The New Cabinet: Former Rapper Itzo Hazarta received Threats because he Supports Kiril Petkov

A supervising prosecutor will conduct a personal investigation into the case. In the course of the same, letters were sent to the National Assembly and to the Ministry of Interior, in which specific questions were asked in connection with the statements. It was requested to be clarified - possibly by whom the threats were made, when and where this happened and in what way the specific threats were addressed.

After gathering the relevant information, the supervising prosecutor will assess whether there is sufficient evidence of a crime of a general nature. If any, pre-trial proceedings will be instituted.



