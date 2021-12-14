Kiril Petkov: We Do Not have 100 days, but One Afternoon to Solve the Crisis

"I can say that we discussed quite important and urgent issues on the agenda. Our first topic was in connection with the floods that are happening - tomorrow we will invite the regional governors of Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, and Kardzhali to provide data on damage and to a plan has been made so that the state can take care of the injured," said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after the first meeting of the new Council of Ministers.

The high prices of electricity, water, and gas were also discussed - the ministers gave themselves 24 hours to analyze and take clear and concrete measures.

Third is the focus for the green certificate - by Thursday a legal analysis will be made on how to introduce such a measure and the first step will be introduced at the level of the Council of Ministers, after which it will discuss how it can be extended throughout the country.

Not Kiril Petkov, but President Radev will represent our country in Brussels this week, as the Prime Minister is currently prioritizing crises in the country.

"Some people said we would have 100 days of calm. No, it turns out we have one afternoon or one evening," Petkov said.

Asked what it means to upgrade our position on the Republic of North Macedonia, Petkov said:

"Yesterday I received a call from Mr. Zaev to congratulate me on the position and we discussed that the idea of ​​working groups to be structured as soon as possible, I hope, by January - to include culture, infrastructure, and economy to complement history."

The RNM is also expected to change the post of prime minister, but Zaev and Petkov have said they are ready to move the talks forward more operatively.

Regarding the possible EU sanctions against Russia, Petkov said that our role in the EU and NATO must be constructive and we will take a position in the interests of Bulgaria and the EU.

The Prime Minister said that a legal analysis of the situation with green certificates should be made, but stressed that unvaccinated citizens will be able to use administrative services.

"We are all united around the fact that the state administration must be under exactly the same yardstick as business," Petkov said.



/BNT