From Tomorrow Wizz Air will start Flying between Sofia and St. Petersburg

As of tomorrow, Wednesday, the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will start operating flights between Sofia and St. Petersburg, the company announced at a press conference.

The flights will be twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

From St. Petersburg itself, the airline flies to 17 other destinations.

In June, the caretaker government appointed Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. to operate on the Sofia-St. Petersburg-Sofia international airline until 1 January 2025.

The decision was the result of a bilateral air services agreement between Bulgaria and Russia, as well as the regime introduced on January 1, 2020 to liberalize air transport to Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg.

It was then mentioned that the company was ready to fly the route 3 times a week.



/Dnevnik