The Spanish Embassy and Bulgarian Antarctic Institute organize a Seminar on the Madrid Protocol

The Spanish Embassy, ​​in cooperation with the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, organize a seminar on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Protocol to the Antarctic Treaty on the Environment, known as the Madrid Protocol (October 4, 1991). The seminar will be held on December 15 in the Aula Magna of Sofia University and will be opened by the Vice-Rector - Prof. Maria Stoycheva; Minister of Education and Science - Acad. Nikolay Denkov, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain – H.E. Mr. Alejandro Polanko, Deputy Minister of Environment and Water - Petar Dimitrov and the Head of the International Law Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Dimana Dermendzhieva-Dramova.

Lectures include leading scientists and experts on Antarctica and the Madrid Protocol: Hristo Pimpirev - Director of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, Antonio Quesada - Technical Secretary of the Spanish Polar Committee, Salvador Espinosa González-Llanos - Commander of the ship, Kitin Muñoz - Ambassador of Good Will from UNESCO and scientist, Javier Cacho - scientist and head of the Spanish base in Antarctica and Lyubomir Ivanov - chairman of the Bulgarian Commission on Antarctic Names at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event will be held in compliance with current access restrictions and can be followed online via Zoom. Next to Aula Magna will be exhibited a collection of photographs of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute "30 years together in Antarctica", photos representing the cooperation and friendship between the neighboring Antarctic Bulgarian and Spanish polar bases.



/Spanish Embassy in Bulgaria