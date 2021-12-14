An ally of Navalny: $ 60 billion a year flows from Russia, some of it to Bulgaria

A close ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, says about 60 billion dollars a year flows from Russia, mainly into the European economy.

Before the committees on foreign affairs and development and the subcommittee on human rights in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, he stressed that some of them come to our country:

"Bulgaria is not the main destination for Russian money, but so much of it flows into Europe that a significant part of it enters Bulgaria. According to official data, the export of capital from Russia is about 60 billion dollars a year - a lot of money, which mainly flows into the European economy. It is a fact that in Bulgaria on Sunny Beach whole villages, complexes and villas have been bought by Russian officials. We have found them more than once in our investigations."

Volkov described this as an "export of corruption" and warned:

"It must be clear that the export of corruption does not just happen. When Russian officials buy a great villa, they start interfering in local politics, trying to buy a local judge, a policeman or an MP. Because they are used to working like that and they don’t want to be asked unnecessary questions about the origin of their money."

Asked how he explained the lack of interest of Bulgarian politicians and Bulgarians in general in the Russian opposition and in particular in prison Alexei Navalny, he replied:

"Bulgarian society may not understand the extent of the threat. But even if we recall the story of the poisoning of Emilian Gebrev with "Novichok”, Bulgaria is one of the three countries affected by this, along with Russia and Britain.

Leonid Volkov is in Strasbourg for the presentation of the Sakharov Prize, awarded this year to Alexei Navalny.

Along with him is the daughter of Russian opposition leader Daria Navalny, who will receive the award given to her father.

She said she was optimistic, as was her father.

"The last time we talked to him about this award. He told me that he was very proud that I was coming to receive it and thanked me for it. Everything is fine with him, as much as it can be with a person who is in prison. The fact that my father received the award shows that we must continue to be optimistic. "

The award ceremony will take place tomorrow.



/BNR