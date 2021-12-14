Von der Leyen: Congratulations, Kirill Petkov! I look forward to our meeting!

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed in her Twitter account the election of Kiril Petkov as the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

"Congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov," she wrote. "I look forward to seeing you at #EUCO on Thursday."

"Let's start working together for the rapid launch of #NextGenerationEU in Bulgaria in order to achieve a successful green and digital recovery," Von der Layen said.

Thursday is the last summit of the year for the leaders of the European Union, which Kiril Petkov will attend for the first time as the new Bulgarian Prime Minister.

