Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Precipitation of Snow and Rain in some Regions

Cloudy weather will prevail over the country today. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In many places there will be precipitation mainly of snow, in the eastern regions - of rain. The precipitation in the Rila-Rhodope region will be more significant. In the afternoon the precipitation will decrease and by the evening in most areas it will temporarily stop. A light to moderate north-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 1° and 6° Celsius. Atmospheric pressure will increase and will be higher than the average for the month.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea coast. It will rain in many places. A moderate north wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 6° -9°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -12°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

It will be cloudy and foggy over the mountains. It will snow, and the precipitation in the Rila-Rhodope region and the Central Balkans will be significant. There will be blizzards along the mountain passes and gusts will form. A strong northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around minus 1°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 4°C.



