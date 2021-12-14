COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,959 New Cases, there are No Areas in the Dark Red Zone

716 647 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 1,959. 95,835 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 27,152 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,933,195.

Of the medical staff, 17,751 were infected, including 4,714 doctors, 5,882 nurses, 3,174 nurses and 358 paramedics. 5,114 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 606 are in intensive care units.

591,124 people were cured, of which 3,547 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,688, and 152 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,506,354, with 12,017 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 82.95% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 92.76% of the dead were not vaccinated. 705 are newly admitted to hospital, and 88.79% of them have not been vaccinated.



