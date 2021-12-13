President Radev with an Assessment of the Caretaker Government: Transparent and Responsible

Your cabinet, Mr. Yanev, has shown that there can be a new kind of governance - transparent and responsible, with care for the people. It showed that machine voting can be introduced and the bought vote can be broken. This was stated by the head of state Rumen Radev, who received the ministers from the caretaker cabinet before the succession ceremony.

The President thanked the Cabinet for its good will, courage and diligence.

“This cabinet has stopped racketeering businesses and stepping up tax collection. You have uncovered unprecedented budget abuses, including the draining of the Hemus Highway. After 13 years of carelessness, you have updated pensions and supported the poor and vulnerable from the pandemic and with joint efforts you did not allow the country to close business, which would have had severe economic and social consequences. You provided conditions for everyone who wants to be vaccinated, "said President Rumen Radev.

He also expressed his gratitude for the defense of national interests in foreign policy, as well as for taking adequate measures in relation to the migrant crisis.

Regarding the attacks on caretaker ministers heard from the parliamentary rostrum today, Radev said they were an excellent testament to the work of the caretaker cabinet because "the best assessment of your actions is the approval of the people," the head of state added.

"Today your mission is fulfilled, but the cause of Bulgaria is permanent and your competence, experience and authority will be needed in the future," Rumen Radev told caretaker ministers.



