Kiril Petkov is the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria. He became the head of the Council of Ministers after receiving the support of 134 deputies from "We Continue Change", BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria". Today, the National Assembly held an extraordinary sitting to approve the country's new government.

On Saturday, the WCC co-chair received a mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev. Petkov returned it immediately - fulfilled. Then it became clear the composition of the cabinet, which includes representatives of the four parties that signed the coalition agreement.

"Today is an important day to continue the change. The change of thinking and the change of management. Our first task is to realize that if we want a better future for Bulgaria, we must work together. Together with the four coalition partners, we made a 120-page coalition agreement, 18 chapters on the policies that will be needed for change,"Petkov said in a speech from the parliamentary rostrum before the vote on his nomination.

He also promised to be the prime minister of all Bulgarians. "There will be no distinction, because in every municipality there are Bulgarians who hope for a better way of life. I will be first among equals. Only as a team will we be able to achieve all these goals,"Petkov said.

The prime minister also noted the role of the opposition. "I call you - follow our every step! Watch out for our every mistake! What we manage is not our money - but that of Bulgarian citizens. I count on you to be constructive and critical of our actions,"he appealed.

Petkov also called for constitutional changes. "Let's forget our personal, political and any other goals. We have national interests for which we are all responsible. Let us give Bulgaria once and for all a true and fair justice, with a change in the Constitution ", said the co-chairman of the „We Continue the Change”.

Finally, Petkov called on coalition partners and the opposition to support the proposed cabinet. And he concluded: "I believe that in 4 years Bulgaria will be a completely different place."

The New Cabinet: Everyone in the Council of Ministers with a Green Certificate - Petkov's First Order

"My first job tomorrow is what happens to the people affected by the floods. Then my focus is on the energy crisis - we must avoid a jump in prices for household consumers," said newly elected Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. He called on lawmakers to form an energy commission and elect a new energy regulator.

The new prime minister also said that an analysis is pending before there are layoffs in the administration. He also announced that resolving the COVID crisis is a priority.

"Good neighborly relations are the basis for the development of the Western Balkans," Kiril Petkov said. He announced that there should be working groups, but the position in the five points of Bulgaria for North Macedonia does not change.

"Not immediately, but we will make a proposition," said Kiril Petkov. He announced that he would continue to live in the center and walk to work.

Who is Kiril Petkov

Kiril Petkov was Minister of Economy in the first office of Stefan Yanev from May 12, 2021 to September 15, 2021, appointed by President Rumen Radev. He graduated in Finance from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He holds a master's degree in business administration from Harvard University, where he teaches economic development and competitive microeconomics. He is one of the founders of the Center for Economic Strategies and Competitiveness, which organizes the so-called Harvard Courses in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Petkov is an entrepreneur who develops projects in the field of high value-added innovation and has a successful business in the development of probiotics and biotechnology. In this regard, in 2018 he established the Center for Applied Research and Innovation in Natural Sciences (CASI) at the Faculty of Biology of Sofia University. Kiril Petkov is married and has three daughters.



