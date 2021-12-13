Four Paws calls for a Responsible Celebration of the Holidays and for a New Year without Fireworks

This winter, FOUR PAWS, the international animal protection organization that helps animals exposed to direct human influence, has launched a social and media campaign, "Beautiful for us is terrifying to them," calling for a responsible celebration of the holidays.

New Year for humans is a new stress for animals. December is the month in which the streets of Bulgaria become critical points not only for people - fireworks and firecrackers, which can be heard from every angle, pose a serious danger to all animals and carefree celebrants.

"Every dog ​​and cat can panic at the explosions that accompany the coming holidays. Signs by which you can recognize the anxious reaction of animals are rapid breathing, loss of orientation and increased salivation.

When walking around Christmas and New Year, it is recommended that the animals be taken out on a leash with a locket with the owner's phone because of the risk of losing pets.

Stray animals are also at risk, may behave uncharacteristically and, frightened by the loud bang, be in danger, go out on the road where they lose their lives or become a precondition for an accident. The stress that animals experience can trigger lasting mental problems," explains Dr. Nadezhda Mecheva, head of the clinic for stray animals at FOUR PAWS.

For animals, the sounds of fireworks pose a realistic threat of an obscure nature. They do not understand where the noise comes from and what it means, nor how and whether they will be able to escape it. Naturally, the animals panic inconsolably.

"The aim of the campaign is to reveal an invisible problem for many people, which is exacerbated every year during the holidays. ‘Beautiful for us is terrifying for them’ illustrates the fear and stress that animals experience at the sound of pirates, fireworks and other fireworks as we celebrate.

To protect our pets as well as stray animals, FOUR PAWS calls on each of us to replace fireworks or firecrackers with a more meaningful and less dangerous way to celebrate the holiday,” adds Denitsa Slavova, Head of the Communications Department of FOUR PAWS.

Anyone can support the foundation's campaign by engaging in a conversation started with celebrities on Instagram using the hashtag #SoundOff and a specially created gif of the same name on social media. Anyone who recognizes the FOUR PAWS cause can also add a specially designed frame to their Facebook profile picture.

To support the campaign on social media and show your commitment, use the hashtag #soundoff and gif: https://giphy.com/fourpawsbulgaria



/Four Paws Bulgaria