The New Cabinet: "There Is Such a People" will Not Spare any Bad News for the Cabinet

"Today we are electing a government that will have the difficult task of bringing Bulgaria out of severe crises. We understand the responsibility and will share it. Today is the end of time for slogans and empty promises,” the chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" Victoria Vasileva said.

According to her, her party had the heaviest responsibilities. She said they would be loyal partners, but would remain colorful and would not spare the government of bad news.



/Dnevnik

