The New Cabinet: "There Is Such a People" will Not Spare any Bad News for the Cabinet
"Today we are electing a government that will have the difficult task of bringing Bulgaria out of severe crises. We understand the responsibility and will share it. Today is the end of time for slogans and empty promises,” the chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" Victoria Vasileva said.
According to her, her party had the heaviest responsibilities. She said they would be loyal partners, but would remain colorful and would not spare the government of bad news.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The New Bulgarian Prime Minister officially took Power in the Council of Ministers
- » President Radev with an Assessment of the Caretaker Government: Transparent and Responsible
- » Kiril Petkov is the New Prime Minister of Bulgaria
- » The New Cabinet: Bulgaria Finally has a New Government
- » The New Cabinet: Hristo Ivanov Urged Ivan Geshev to Resign
- » The New Cabinet: "Vazrazhdane" will Not Support the "Petkov" Cabinet