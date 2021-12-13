The New Cabinet: Hristo Ivanov Urged Ivan Geshev to Resign

Politics | December 13, 2021, Monday // 15:39
Bulgaria: The New Cabinet: Hristo Ivanov Urged Ivan Geshev to Resign Dnevnik

"Judicial reform begins with the need for an accountable Attorney General, ie with your resignation, Mr. Geshev," said Democratic Bulgaria co-chair Hristo Ivanov from the parliamentary rostrum. The National Assembly also included the Prosecutor General, whom the MP called for resigning.

Then Hristo Ivanov added that the new government will not be able to concentrate power, and this is an opportunity for Bulgaria to become an increasingly free country. He said the four parties in the majority are different and will remain so.

"The need to look for the middle way will ensure that this remains a centrist government," Hristo Ivanov added. He explained that his formation will contribute to the three areas in which there are ministers - environment, e-government and judicial reform.

