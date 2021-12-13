The New Cabinet: "Vazrazhdane" will Not Support the "Petkov" Cabinet

The parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane" will not support the draft cabinet "Petkov", because according to its leader Kostadin Kostadinov the policies are a continuation of the GERB government, and the impression was that it the cabinet was created in foreign embassies

According to Kostadinov, the agreement does not address the demographic crisis, there is no minister for Bulgarians abroad, and the phrase "national interest" was not filled with meaning.

The Istanbul Convention was mentioned again, and according to the leader of "Vazrazhdane" support is sought in it. Yavor Bojankov from BSP said that the agreement did not mention the convention, and the decision of the Constitutional Court on it was clear.



/Dnevnik

