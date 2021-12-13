COVID-19 in the UK: First Death of an Infected Person with Omicron
Authorities in the UK have registered the first death of a patient infected with the Omicron variant. The news was announced by the country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"Unfortunately, we are witnessing cases of hospitalizations as a result of Omicron infection. At least one patient infected with the new variant has died, “he told reporters after visiting a vaccination center in West London.
/Nova
