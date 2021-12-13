COVID-19 in the UK: First Death of an Infected Person with Omicron

Society » HEALTH | December 13, 2021, Monday // 15:22
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in the UK: First Death of an Infected Person with Omicron novinite.com

Authorities in the UK have registered the first death of a patient infected with the Omicron variant. The news was announced by the country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Unfortunately, we are witnessing cases of hospitalizations as a result of Omicron infection. At least one patient infected with the new variant has died, “he told reporters after visiting a vaccination center in West London.

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, omicron, death, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria