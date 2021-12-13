The New Cabinet: Former Rapper Itzo Hazarta received Threats because he Supports Kiril Petkov

For the first time, Hristo Petrov from "We Continue the Change", who is known as the rapper Itzo Hazarta (Itzo The Gambler), spoke from the parliamentary rostrum. He told how Kiril Petkov invited him as a candidate for deputy, after which he asked people from political circles why he should not trust him.

"I know your bosses, I know your sponsors. I did not receive any information about what kind of people Kiril and Asen are, but I received a message - if I continue to support them, I will lose the most valuable thing I have. I want people, authors to the idea of ​​me receiving this message, to know that this is my strongest motivation. I believe in this team and I am convinced that it will work for Bulgaria," said Hristo Petrov from the rostrum, looking at the DPS group.

The New Cabinet: DPS will Not Support the “Petkov” Government

He added that he knew that some of the deputies had the behavior they had because they had received the same message.

"I am a person who also feels fear, but once Asen Vassilev told me: It is normal to be afraid, but there are things that are more important than fear," concluded Hristo Petrov.

The whole room fell silent, and finally, there was applause.



/Dnevnik

The New Cabinet: Everyone in the Council of Ministers with a Green Certificate - Petkov's First Order