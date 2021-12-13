The New Cabinet: Geshev asked the President to Discuss Changes to the Prosecution
Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev, who yesterday made public accusations of violations of the law against Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, appeared in the National Assembly today for the oath of the new government. On the sidelines, he attacked Rashkov again, who is expected to be elected to the regular cabinet in a few minutes.
Before the ceremony, Geshev entered the official box, but a few minutes later he came out into the corridor again and met President Rumen Radev. The prosecutor congratulated the head of state on his re-election and then asked to talk to him "about legislative and other changes in the prosecutor's office that are your priority." Radev confirmed that he was ready for a conversation. Both declined to comment after the brief meeting on foot.
For months, Radev has been pushing for Geshev's removal and reform of the prosecution. The same tasks were announced among the urgent priorities by the four formations of the new governing coalition.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The New Bulgarian Prime Minister officially took Power in the Council of Ministers
- » President Radev with an Assessment of the Caretaker Government: Transparent and Responsible
- » Kiril Petkov is the New Prime Minister of Bulgaria
- » The New Cabinet: Bulgaria Finally has a New Government
- » The New Cabinet: "There Is Such a People" will Not Spare any Bad News for the Cabinet
- » The New Cabinet: Hristo Ivanov Urged Ivan Geshev to Resign