The New Cabinet: Geshev asked the President to Discuss Changes to the Prosecution

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev, who yesterday made public accusations of violations of the law against Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, appeared in the National Assembly today for the oath of the new government. On the sidelines, he attacked Rashkov again, who is expected to be elected to the regular cabinet in a few minutes.

Before the ceremony, Geshev entered the official box, but a few minutes later he came out into the corridor again and met President Rumen Radev. The prosecutor congratulated the head of state on his re-election and then asked to talk to him "about legislative and other changes in the prosecutor's office that are your priority." Radev confirmed that he was ready for a conversation. Both declined to comment after the brief meeting on foot.

For months, Radev has been pushing for Geshev's removal and reform of the prosecution. The same tasks were announced among the urgent priorities by the four formations of the new governing coalition.



/Dnevnik