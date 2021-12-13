The New Cabinet: Everyone in the Council of Ministers with a Green Certificate - Petkov's First Order

"Today is an important day to continue the change - in thinking and in government. Our first task is to realize that if we want a better future for Bulgaria, we must work together," said Prime Minister-designate Kiril Petkov in a speech to parliament.

The main priorities are to avoid increasing the price of electricity for household consumers and to reduce that for business. According to him, the Greek connection should become a top priority

"We can't wait for the next wave of the next variant to hit the economy and schools. One option is to close our eyes to the facts of science and remove green certificates. The other is vaccination - 3.6 billion people worldwide have been vaccinated. My first order - everyone should have a green certificate in the Council of Ministers ", added Kiril Petkov.

Then he presented one by one the candidates for ministers and the tasks before them. Presenting the Economy Sector, which has two ministers, Kornelia Ninova and Daniel Lorer, he said his dream is for Bulgaria to have a unicorn company.

No pensioner should be below the poverty line and the demographic crisis resolved - these are the priorities that will be worked on both in the morning and in the evening, announced the candidate for prime minister.

"I promise to be the minister of all Bulgarians. And among the ministers - the first after equals," said finally the candidate for prime minister from "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov. He promised that there would be no mayor of the municipality whose investment projects are not his priority.

He then called on the opposition to be constructive and critical but called for help with constitutional changes that require at least 160 out of 240 votes.

"What we govern is not our money, but that of Bulgarian citizens. We have national interests for which we are all responsible. Let us give Bulgaria effective justice once and for all. In four years, Bulgaria will be a different place," said Kiril Petkov.



/Dnevnik

